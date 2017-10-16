Want to rent in Halifax? Be prepared to pay more
National rent report ranked Halifax 10th most expensive rental market in Canada last month.
The high cost of renting in Halifax has bumped the city into the top 10 most expensive markets in Canada.
Apartment rental platform PadMapper released its most recent national rent report on Monday.
After analyzing hundreds of thousands of listings across Canada’s 25 largest cities last month, PadMapper said Halifax came in 10th place. It tied with Hamilton, Ontario.
The report noted when compared to this same time last year, the rent for a one-bedroom unit is up 10.9 per cent.
Rent for a one bedroom unit grew two per cent in the past month to $1,020, while a two bedroom jumped in price from last month by 4.5 per cent to sit at $1,170.
