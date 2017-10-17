Another Max effort: Halifax Mooseheads streamroll past QMJHL-best Moncton Wildcats

After losing four in a row, a young Halifax Mooseheads team is on a scoring tear.

The Herd dropped the first-place Moncton Wildcats 5-1 on Tuesday, three nights after beating the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 9-5.

“We have a young, growing group of guys with a lot of talent,” said captain Max Fortier who scored one of the homeside’s goals in front of 5,064 fans at the Scotiabank Centre.

“Now it’s about playing together and we’ve seen in the last few games we’ve been much better.”

It was only Moncton’s second regulation loss of the season and it put the Mooseheads four points behind their rival in a competitive Maritimes division where six points separate the top four teams.

The Herd have faced a tough schedule already, facing two teams in the Canadian Hockey League top-10 rankings: the Québec Remparts and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, both overtime losses. A testament to the potential of the Herd, Halifax has bounced in and out of the national rankings.

"We wake up again and we're playing pretty good. It's pretty good for us to just keep going, playing hard, playing smart,” said forward Filip Zadina who continues to ramp up his first-round NHL draft pick hype with two goals and an assist.

Zadina is now one point behind the league leader in points with 18 and his 10 goals and his point total lead all rookies.

"He's really good, you can see on the ice every time he has the puck it's a scoring chance. We're really lucky to have him on the team," Fortier said.

Defenceman Justin Barron, the 13th overall pick of the 2017 QMJHL draft, scored his first goal Saturday night and is logging key minutes with the Herd’s second defence pairing. On Tuesday, he was named to Canada’s under-17 team along with teammate and fellow first-rounder Xavier Parent.

"It's not easy to come into the league as a defenceman. He's only 15 now. He's really solid, he skates well, he sees the ice really well and I mean right now he's one of our best 'd',” said Fortier.