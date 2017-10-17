Bumper crop of thefts from cars has Halifax police reminding people to lock up, remove valuables
Since Oct. 1, 19 thefts from vehicles were reported from Lower Sackville, Fall River, Tantallon, Fletchers Lake and Eastern Passage
A bumper crop of thefts from vehicles this month has led RCMP to remind people to lock up and remove valuables.
In a media release issued Tuesday and accompanied by a photo illustration of a car thief, RCMP said 19 thefts from vehicles have been reported from throughout HRM in areas patrolled by the RCMP since Oct. 1.
The thefts have been reported in Lower Sackville, Fall River, Tantallon, Fletchers Lake and Eastern Passage.
Police said of the 19 vehicles targeted, 16 were unlocked. Sunglasses, cellphones, personal identification and money were among the items stolen.
RCMP members encourage people to notify police immediately if they observe any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods and to report any thefts from vehicles.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be given to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.
