Halifax ranked ninth best place in Canada to be a woman

A new study has ranked Halifax among the top 10 best places in Canada to be a woman.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) study released on Tuesday uses Statistics Canada data to examine differences between women’s and men’s access to personal and economic security, health, positions of leadership and education.

The study ranked Halifax ninth overall on the list of 25 Canadian cities.

“I do think it’s important for communities to have a quick snapshot of what gender inequities look like and then really for our communities to be asking questions about what can we do that will actually reduce the gap,” said Christine Saulnier, the CCPA’s Nova Scotia director.

Saulnier described ninth as a “decent ranking for Halifax” when looking at economic security in particular.

“There are some good, decent paying jobs here when you look at the economic security questions,” she said. “Women are in the workforce and they are highly educated and those things are in our favour.”

Halifax didn’t do so well under the leadership category.

“The Halifax area has the smallest share of women in elected office (12 per cent) of any of the cities measured here,” the study noted.

Women outside of politics do hold 41 per cent of all management-level jobs.

But on the flipside, women in Halifax take home $11,000 less per year than their male counterparts.

In terms of personal security, Saulnier said because sexual assault, criminal harassment and intimate partner violence are underreported, getting data is challenging.

“It is part of the ranking but it is definitely a problem in terms of getting accurate data and really having that data reflect what security probably, likely means for women in Halifax,” she said.

Saulnier added it was also important to note the struggles faced by organizations that provide services to women who’ve been victims of sexual assault.

In addition to chronic underfunding, she said the report flags the fact there are very few independent women’s organizations working on advocacy because they are now too busy providing services to victims.

“We actually need steady attention to these issues. We need an independent watchdog and we don’t actually have that in Nova Scotia,” she said.

Halifax by the numbers

We ranked ninth out of 25 overall across Canada, but here’s how the city of Halifax breaks down across categories:

Economic Security, 9

Education, 7

Health, 6

Leadership, 13