Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police

A vehicle/pedestrian collision on the Halifax waterfront boardwalk Sunday night has led to a 22-year-old Hammonds Plains man facing attempted murder charges in an apparent robbery gone wrong.

In a media release Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Police said the incident began to unfold Sunday night when they responded to a report at 7:30 p.m. about a pedestrian struck by a car on the Halifax Waterfront boardwalk in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street.

The car had driven along the boardwalk towards two men and hit one of them.

After hitting the man, the driver got out of the car and punched him several times. He then got back in his car and fled the scene.

The victim, a 19-year-old, went to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

That same night a 22-year-old man was arrested at a home on Majesty Court in Hammonds Plains. Police said their investigation revealed the driver had gone to the waterfront to meet a woman he was dating.

While waiting in his car for the woman, two men unknown to him got into his car and robbed him. He believed one had a knife and the other had a gun.

When the two men left his car and fled on foot to the boardwalk, the driver followed them with his car, hitting and punching the 19-year-old before fleeing.

The driver of the car, the 22-year-old Hammonds Plains man, is facing several charges. He’s facing one count each of attempted murder, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

The 19-year-old who was struck by the car was arrested Monday night at 5:20 p.m. at a residence on Jackson Road. He’s facing charges of robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

The 19-year-old Dartmouth woman that the driver was originally going to meet at the boardwalk was arrested Monday night at about 9 p.m. at another Jackson Road residence.

She wasn’t at the scene of the collision, but police said she set up the incident and has been charged with robbery.

Another man, a 22-year-old from Dartmouth, was also arrested last night at 9 p.m. He was arrested at the same Jackson Road address as the woman. He has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and four counts of breach of a recognizance.