Committee recommends writing off Sackville Sports Stadium debt due to ‘bad business practice’

A “bad business practice” at the Sackville Sports Stadium has led a municipal committee to recommend council write off nearly $300,000 in uncollectible debt.

The debt, $295,032.74, dates back to 2006 and represents 1.08 per cent of the stadium’s revenue over that time period.

It hasn’t been paid because of the way the stadium used to sell memberships. Up until November 2016, when you bought a membership at the stadium, you signed up for a membership term and had to pay for the entire term, whether you cancelled or not.

If you bought a yearlong gym membership in September 2010, for instance, and cancelled in November, you’d still be charged till September 2011.

People changed financial institutions and stopped payments to dodge the fees, and the stadium was never able to collect the money.

“You joined for a year or two and you’ve gotta pay that even if you move? That’s crazy. It’s a bad business practice,” Mayor Mike Savage said during Wednesday’s meeting of council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee. “We’ve stopped it. We learned from it, and we go on.”

Since November 2016, there’s new management at the stadium, and you only need to give 30 days notice to cancel a membership.

Coun. Matt Whitman, the sole vote against the write-off, was concerned about what he saw as a loss of revenue.

“Did we try our hardest to get this money? I’m having a hard time supporting this,” Whitman said, adding that he recognized some names on the list, even offering to track them down.

Municipal staff assured the committee they’d tried through phone calls and registered letters to collect the money, getting no responses.

Coun. Russell Walker said he doesn’t blame those who didn’t respond. He said they didn’t receive the service, so why should they pay for it?

“Personally, I wouldn’t pay that. I don’t care what collection agency you gave it to, I’d go to court to sue you,” Walker said.