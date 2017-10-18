Dartmouth man beaten after people force their way into apartment
Halifax Regional Police say they have since charged two people with robbery and aggravated assault.
A Dartmouth man was beaten this week after he opened his front door and a group of men forced their way in.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a robbery happening at an apartment on Primrose Street in Dartmouth.
The victim heard a knock on his door. When he opened it, police say a group of men forced their way in and he was beaten by two people.
The victim, police say, knew one of his attackers and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He also had some of his belongings stolen.
Police have since arrested two men from Dartmouth. Charged with robbery and aggravated assault are 41-year-old Michael Douglas MacDonald and 26-year-old Murray Robert Timmons.
