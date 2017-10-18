Halifax submits its bid for Amazon's second North American headquarters

Halifax has submitted its pitch to lure online retail giant Amazon to the city, but even the bid's biggest proponent admits it's a long shot.

Mayor Mike Savage would not reveal specifics about the city's submission for the company's new headquarters, but says Halifax's quality of life was emphasized.

With more than 100 cities in the U.S. and Canada competing, Savage conceded Halifax's bid is a "long shot."

But he says regardless of whether Halifax wins, the effort has positioned the city to attract other tech businesses.

Amazon announced last month it is hunting for a second North American office, saying it would spend $5-billion to build the new headquarters to house as many as 50,000 employees.