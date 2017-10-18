Nova Scotia trying new approach to get more doctors to work in the province

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is trying a new, two-pronged approach to attracting doctors to work in the province.

For the first time, staff from the province's Immigration Department will join the Nova Scotia Health Authority at an international jobs fair for health professionals.

The new recruitment team is headed to London to attend the British Medical Journal Careers Fair on Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Lynne Harrigan, a vice-president with the health authority, says officials from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia will also help with recruiting.

As well, a family physician originally from the United Kingdom who now practises in the Annapolis Valley — Dr. Simon Bonnington — will be part of the recruitment team.

The careers fair is one of Europe's most prominent recruitment venues, where more than 1,800 physicians are expected to be looking for opportunities abroad.