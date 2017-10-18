Police look for Nova Scotia man wanted in recent assault

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help finding a Cape Breton man wanted in a recent assault.

Joshua Ryan Burns, 25, of Sydney is charged with assault with a weapon and a breach of previous conditions.

He is described as 6’0 and 185 pounds with brush-cut brown hair, and brown eyes.

The charges came after an investigation into a reported assault on Oct.6 against two people outside a Hillside Court residence in Sydney. Police said both victims were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The people involved are all known to each other.