News / Halifax

Police look for Nova Scotia man wanted in recent assault

Joshua Ryan Burns is wanted in the assault against two people in Sydney, Cape Breton earlier this month.

Josh Burns

Contributed

Josh Burns

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help finding a Cape Breton man wanted in a recent assault.

Joshua Ryan Burns, 25, of Sydney is charged with assault with a weapon and a breach of previous conditions.

He is described as 6’0 and 185 pounds with brush-cut brown hair, and brown eyes.

The charges came after an investigation into a reported assault on Oct.6 against two people outside a Hillside Court residence in Sydney. Police said both victims were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The people involved are all known to each other.

Anyone with information on Burns’ location is asked to please call Cape Breton Regional police at 902-563-5151 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

