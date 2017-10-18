Remembering Gord Downie: Love for the Hip in Halifax

You know a band has broad appeal when it can pack more than 5,000 people into Halifax’s Grand Parade despite not even being in the city.

On Aug. 20, 2016 that’s how many flocked to the parade grounds to watch three screens broadcasting CBC’s live-stream of the Tragically Hip’s final concert from Kingston, Ontario.

It was a way for a nation, and the city, to say farewell to frontman Gord Downie announced in May, 2016 that he’d been diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer.

In November 2016, Downie returned to Halifax for his Secret Path show at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. The show, which chronicled the life of Chanie Wenjack, sold out 20 minutes after tickets went on sale.

The news of Downie’s death on Wednesday had many reminiscing on social media about the Hip’s past shows in Halifax.

“From the first night in Halifax back in 95 until that last night in Kingston, Gord Downie’s music has been the soundtrack of my entire life,” Trevor Turner (@Bathtubdawg) wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

While the year couldn’t be officially confirmed, the Tragically Hip did play Rosa’s Cantina in the late 1980s and performed on at least one Halifax university campus.

The band’s official website has its own list of performances dating back to 1987. The first to appear on that list for Halifax was an April 6, 1990 Misty Moon show.