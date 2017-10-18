Teen caught driving 115 kilometres per hour in 50 zone: Halifax police

A 17-year-old boy is facing a charge of stunting after Halifax police say they caught him going 115 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.

The RCMP say around 11 p.m. Tuesday, they saw a vehicle going north on the Beaver Bank Road and clocked the driver at 65 kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit.

The driver was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic and has been charged with stunting, which includes having his license suspended for seven days, plus the vehicle impounded.