Driver airlifted to hospital after tractor-trailer flips on Nova Scotia highway

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been airlifted to hospital after a Nova Scotia highway collision.
According to a release, Halifax RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 374 in Malay Falls on Thursday.
Just after 10:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer hauling wood chips left the highway and ended up in the ditch on its roof, police said.
As a result, paramedics attended the scene and the driver was taken to hospital via Lifeflight with “undetermined injuries.”
Sheet Harbour RCMP Detachment, along with paramedics, Port Dufferin Fire Department, and the province’s transportation department were also on scene.
A RCMP collision analyst is also attending, and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
The investigation is continuing.
