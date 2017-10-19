Let’s talk about sex: Dalhousie University research suggests female dolphins can be choosy on mates

Female dolphins might not always be able to ward off males intent on mating with them, but new research suggests their vaginas might be designed to protect them from unwanted impregnation.

Dalhousie University biologist Dara Orbach is part of a U.S.-based team whose findings recently appeared in a biological sciences journal.

Instead of simply dissecting the female dolphin vaginas, Orbach and colleague Patricia Brennan were able to create molds that allowed for a three-dimensional view of the complex vaginal structures made up of folds and spirals.

“Around this stage I started collecting male specimens too and noticed a lot of similarities in the shapes between males and females,” she said.

“But we wanted to find a way to systematically investigate that.”

The genital samples were gathered from cetaceans (dolphins, whales and porpoises) that died of natural causes. In all, the team studied 45 species and more than 200 reproductive tracts.

“We made silicone moulds of the reproductive tracts to see what the shapes are,” she explained.

“Then we took the penises…found the best fit, put the penises into the vaginas, sewed them together and then prepared them for CT scans.”

What the researchers found was that the large vaginal structures in two of the species (bottlenose dolphin and common porpoise) appeared to form physical barriers to the penis movement.

“That was a pretty big finding that the female probably can use these (vaginal) folds to some extent to control paternity just by angling her body in certain positions so the penis can penetrate deeper or less deep which would in turn determine how long the sperm has to travel to fertilize the egg,” she said.

“We also can use it towards helping with artificial insemination techniques in improving captive breeding programs for conservation that way.”

The findings have many implications. Orbach said one of the many is their work’s potential to grow the field.