Nova Scotia man charged after home search where guns, cocaine, marijuana seized

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after a home search turned up drugs and weapons.

Early Wednesday evening, the Cumberland County Street Crime Enforcement Unit, alongside assistance Cumberland District RCMP and Amherst Police Department, searched two properties on the Wyvern Road in Collingwood.

A quantity of cocaine, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin, cash, drug paraphernalia and two firearms were seized during the search.

As a result, a 50-year-old man from Collingwood is facing the following charges: possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin, unsafe storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of firearms.

He was released from custody and will appear in Amherst provincial court on Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m.