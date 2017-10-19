Pop Explosion, a haunted house and fix-it fair: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Shop local: Join in the annual celebration of all things local with City Harvest, where more than 50 businesses will have discounts or specials going on this Saturday. Eat delicious back door takeout specials from restaurants, before dropping into your favourite store. Check ilovelocalhfx.ca for a full list of deals.

Pop Explosion: In its 25th year, the Halifax Pop Explosion brings in phenomenal musicians from across the province, country and world playing around the city from now until Saturday. Catch musical stylings from indie rock and pop to funk and hip-hop. Check halifaxpopexplosion.com for artist details and tickets.

Fix-It Fair: Bring those old and broken items that have been kicking around your house to the free, second-annual Fix-It Fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Halifax Forum. You’ll find on-site repair experts, workshops to show the non-handy people the DIY ropes, prizes, art from recovered materials and more. Visit FixItAtlantic.ca for more.

Re-Jigged: Break out your dancing shoes and get ready for a weekend of Celtic music, dance and culture at the annual Re-Jigged Festival running Friday to Sunday in Dartmouth. Join in on music workshops, Irish Gaelic lessons, concerts and ceilidhs for all ages featuring fiddlers, singers, dancers and more. Visit rejiggedfestival.com for details.