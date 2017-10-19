Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted

Two people are facing charges after a disruption at a Dartmouth apartment resulted in police evacuating some of the residents.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a weapons complaint on Wednesday afternoon from someone inside an apartment in the 200 block of Roleika Drive.

“The man advised that he heard loud banging at his door and two male voices yelling,” a police statement said. “When he looked through the peep hole, he saw two men known to him, with one of the men holding what he believed to be a gun. The men were yelling threats and repeatedly kicking the door.”

Eventually, police say the two men left and went into another apartment.

That’s when officers evacuated some of the neighbouring apartments, police said. Three men and a woman were eventually arrested from an apartment the suspects went into.

Police later conducted a search and said they found an imitation firearm.

Alexander Kenneth Pritchett of Westphal, 22, is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, uttering threats and breach of probation.