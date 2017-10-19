Wood you believe this? Hundreds march in downtown Halifax for forest funeral

Pallbearers carrying a casket laden with logs led hundreds of “mourners” through the streets of Halifax on Thursday to lament the loss of the province’s Acadian Forest.

“I am here because clearcutting is bad and we are trying to stop the government from clearcutting the forests,” said Henry Rogers, 8, who attended the march from King’s County with his mother and two brothers.

“I like to look for mushrooms and to look for interesting things that I don’t want to get destroyed,” he added.

Organized by the Ecology Action Centre and the Healthy Forest Coalition, the forest funeral attracted several hundred people who gathered at Grand Parade before marching to Province House and then to the department of natural resources on Hollis Street.

“An Independent Forest Review presently taking place must hear of our disapproval and concerns over the massive forest destruction incurred through poor forest management and short-sighted political decisions,” the Ecology Action Centre noted on its website.

“The time is now to curb industrial forestry impacts on our lands.”

In addition to placards and banners, some forest mourners marched in the procession with wildlife (both mounted and stuffed) to represent the loss of wildlife to clearcutting and over-harvesting.

The diverse crowd included babies strapped to their mothers’ chests, young children, students and the Raging Grannies.