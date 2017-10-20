'Behind bars:' Nova Scotia man charged with sexually assaulting children in Illinois

A Nova Scotia man is in custody in Illinois, accused of sexually assaulting children.

The McHenry County Sherriff’s Office said in a news release on Thursday that 51-year-old Robert J. Gould of Nova Scotia was “behind bars in the McHenry Country Adult Correctional Facility.”

Gould, who Nova Scotia RCMP say is from the Middle Musquodoboit area, has been charged with numerous counts of criminal sexual assault against minors.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from “incidents in April 2017 in Island Lake and unincorporated Woodstock” – both in Illinois.

Halifax Regional Police brought the case to the American authorities after they found information “concerning possible criminal activity which had taken place in Illinois,” and worked with the McHenry County Sherriff’s Office.

Gould was taken into custody somewhere in Canada on Sep. 1 and extradited to Boston, where U.S. Marshals and Massachusetts State Police took him into custody on Sep. 19.