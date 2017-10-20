Dal student investigated for allegedly discriminating against white people

HALIFAX — A Dalhousie University student is under investigation for an online post she made related to Canada 150 celebrations.

Masuma Khan, a member of the student council executive, faces disciplinary action after another student lodged a complaint alleging her comments discriminated against white people.

Khan called the anniversary celebrations an act of ongoing colonialism and used a hashtag that referred to "white fragility."

The 22-year-old, a Muslim woman, says her free speech and identity are being targeted by allowing the complaint against her to move forward.

The university's senate discipline committee is expected to hear the complaint against Khan in November.