Halifax police kept busy with three attempted robberies in one hour

One night, one hour, three attempted robberies.

Halifax Regional Police were kept busy Thursday night as wanna-be-thieves were out in full force.

At 10:22 p.m., police say a man with a gun demanded cash from the clerk at a business on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth.

“The clerk made an emotional exclamation and the suspect fled the store (while) another customer chased him,” a police statement reads.

No one was injured and the suspect is described as a white man, six-feet and skinny. He was also wearing a dark hoodie.

Thirty minutes later, police were called to a robbery in progress at a business on the Bedford Highway.

A man with a firearm pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. The clerk said no and the suspect left empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing all black and sporting a metallic blue mask.

The last attempted robbery happened at 11:30 p.m. on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Police say a man sporting a shiny skull or clown mask tried to get into a store by pulling on a door locked by the clerk.