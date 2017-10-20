Halifax police kept busy with three attempted robberies in one hour
Halifax Regional Police say a suspect pointed a gun at the clerk in two of the three incidents.
One night, one hour, three attempted robberies.
Halifax Regional Police were kept busy Thursday night as wanna-be-thieves were out in full force.
At 10:22 p.m., police say a man with a gun demanded cash from the clerk at a business on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth.
“The clerk made an emotional exclamation and the suspect fled the store (while) another customer chased him,” a police statement reads.
No one was injured and the suspect is described as a white man, six-feet and skinny. He was also wearing a dark hoodie.
Thirty minutes later, police were called to a robbery in progress at a business on the Bedford Highway.
A man with a firearm pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. The clerk said no and the suspect left empty handed.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing all black and sporting a metallic blue mask.
The last attempted robbery happened at 11:30 p.m. on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.
Police say a man sporting a shiny skull or clown mask tried to get into a store by pulling on a door locked by the clerk.
He eventually gave up and left. He is described as a white man, six-feet, skinny and wearing a dark hoodie.