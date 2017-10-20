Halifax police worried over missing 16-year-old girl

Halifax police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing teenage girl.

The RCMP say 16-year-old Cheyenne Hart was last seen leaving an appointment on Wyse Road in Dartmouth on Thursday afternoon.

The family contacted police Thursday night when she didn’t return home.

She is described as white, five-foot-seven, 140 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

“Police are concerned about Cheyenne and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020,” a statement reads.