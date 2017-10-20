Nova Scotia craft breweries working on Gord Downie tribute beer

Two Nova Scotia craft breweries and a local graphic artist are collaborating on a beer to pay tribute to Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie – with a portion of the proceeds going to brain cancer research.

In a news release on Friday, Garrison Brewing and Boxing Rock Brewing announced they’d been working with graphic artist Erin McGuire to create a limited edition beer based on McGuire’s Tragically Hip-inspired piece, ‘By The Numbers.’

“Erin’s artwork ‘By The Numbers’ brings all the numerical references from Tragically Hip songs together into one phenomenal piece,” the release says.

The team has been working on the beer for about a month, and after Downie died this week, what was a fundraiser beer has turned into a tribute.

The beer will be called Courage (For Gord Downie), and it’s described as a “refreshing and premium amber Wheat Ale – bold, beautiful and special - just like Gord.”