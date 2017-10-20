Nova Scotia outlines support for inquiry into abuses at Halifax orphanage

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil outlined his government's continuing support today for the inquiry into abuses at a former Halifax-area orphanage.

McNeil told the legislature that supporting the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children Restorative Inquiry represents an important opportunity to address the "legacy and impact of systemic racism and inequality in our province."

The eight-page report, by the inquiry's Reflection and Action Task Group, summarizes the actions taken by the government leading up to and after the announcement of the inquiry in June 2015.

The report says the government continues to help the inquiry through providing health supports for former residents of the home, and by providing administrative support and by making relevant records and information available as the inquiry conducts its work.

Tony Smith, a former resident of the home and an inquiry council co-chair, says the inquiry will release a report later this fall, and expects to wrap up its work in about 18 months.