Police watchdog investigating Lower Sackville arrest during which man was shot with Taser

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Lower Sackville in which police shot a man with a Taser and he ended up with a “significant laceration to his head.”

A release on Friday from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said Nova Scotia RCMP went to a home on Cobequid Road looking for a man in relation to a public complaint.

The release said officers went into the home, “engaged an individual,” and then shot him with a Taser.

After police arrested the man, he was found to have a “significant laceration to his head, the cause of which has not yet been determined.” He was treated in hospital, and the injury was described as non-life threatening.