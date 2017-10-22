New app brings Halifax Explosion sites to life through interactive routes

As the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion approaches, a new interactive mobile app is making it possible for people to learn by walking the debris field of the disaster.

Drifts is an app available only for iOS, although it can be accessed by Android users via the website https://intothedebrisfield.ca.

There are now five different walks, or “drifts” available through the Drifts app, although that number is expected to grow to eight or nine. The walks range from one hour to two and a half hours.

The experience was created by the Narratives in Space + Time Society (NiS+TS) with the help of more than 80 collaborators and hundreds of participants.

The Drifts website notes “these choreographed interactive walks offer up reflections, images, videos and other ephemeral traces that we see, hear, smell, taste and feel around us in our urban environment.”

On Friday, NiS+TS invited media to accompany them and a group of conference participants visiting Halifax on a harbour tour. They delivered ‘Whistle Blowing: The Approach from the Water,’ one of the five interactive experiences available on the app.

“This door is exactly where the Mont Blanc was situated at Pier 6 on the day that it exploded,” NiS+TS co-founder Robert Bain told the crowd, motioning to a big blue door on the back of the Halifax Shipyard near Mulgrave Park.

“There is nothing here that would indicate this was a site of a major military disaster.”

The impact on the communities of Africville and Turtle Grove are among the highlights included on the featured walks.

“We have complex histories and the only way in which we can move along from those histories is to recognize them, incorporate them and address them,” explained Mary Elizabeth Luka, another NiS+TS co-founding member.