Crown disputes N.S. bar society's finding that race factor in lawyer's treatment

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's prosecution service is firing back at a ruling from the province's bar society, saying race played no role in how Crown lawyers treated a black lawyer.

The Nova Scotia Barristers' Society disbarred Lyle Howe Friday and fined him $150,000 after a disciplinary panel ruling that said the high-profile defence lawyer repeatedly misled the courts and committed other acts of professional misconduct.

The penalty decision also commented that "race played a role in how he was dealt with by some members of the Crown office in Dartmouth," but added that this wasn't significant when they considered how he ran his practice.

In a news release Monday, the public prosecution service said it believes the incidents being referred to — which weren't fully explained in the ruling — was the practice that Howe was to be escorted when he was in their offices.

The press release says this practice was because Howe was suing a prosecutor for malicious prosecution at the time, leading a member of the Crown lawyer's union to send an email advising caution in their dealings with him, and that Howe was the subject of sexual assault charges.