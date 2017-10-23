Halifax police asking public to help locate historic Thompson machine gun stolen from Dartmouth legion
The Tommy Gun and its magazine were taken within the past week from a glass case screwed to a brick wall in the legion's front lobby.
Police are asking members of the public to help them find a Thompson machine gun and magazine stolen from a Royal Canadian Legion in Dartmouth last week.
In a media release issued Monday, Halifax Regional Police said at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a report that a collector Thompson machine gun and magazine had been stolen from the Branch 31 legion located at 54 King St. in Dartmouth.
The Tommy Gun was taken sometime between Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.
It had been displayed in a glass case and was screwed to a brick wall in the legion’s front lobby.
The gun and magazine are about 90 years old and were for display purposes only. Police said they aren’t operable.
Anyone with information about the stolen Tommy-gun is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent via Crime Stoppers.
