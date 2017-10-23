Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville

Police are asking for help finding two men wanted for stealing thousands of dollars of Canadian Tire merchandise in Lower Sackville.

At around noon on Sunday, Halifax RCMP said the two suspects drove a black Dodge Caravan to the side of the Canadian Tire building at 796 Sackville Dr.

A few minutes later, police said the van pulled away and parked in the front parking lot. It appears the suspects cut the fence while parked along the side of the building.

The men walked into the store, where they filled multiple carts with items including two Husqvarna chainsaws, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, a Minn Kota Trolling Motor (Endura C2 40, 36 inch) and a Shakespeare Glider Trolling Motor.

The suspects then wheeled the carts out to the garden centre and left the store. They proceeded to drive the van around the side to pick up the items through an opening in the fence, and fled the scene.

Police said the first suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the word "CAT," black track pants, white sneakers, and a black ball-cap with sunglasses on the brim.

The second suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black hat.