Some Halifax patios staying open thanks to 'unusual' warm fall

One popular Halifax bar is soaking up the sun and pushing by-law limits by continuing their patio season later than usual.

Cheryl Doherty, owner of the Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, said Monday she is enjoying the warm weather for herself and for her business. According to her, the bar normally closes up their patio at the end of October, but this year’s summer season has been unexpectedly long.

“It’s unusual that we are still getting some use out of [the patio] this time of year. Usually by this time of year it has wound down and it more or less just there. Something that you have to sweep every morning.”

Seasonal by-law permits only allows patios to be open from April 15 to November 15 of the same year, while annual permits run all year round.

A manager at Your Father’s Moustache bar said while people have been asking about outdoor options, their patio season closes every year in early October.

Although more people out on the patio does not necessarily mean more business, Doherty said it’s visually appealing.

“People going by and see [other] people sitting outside is quite pleasing, it keeps everyone in a happy mood.”

Even despite the six patio heaters and temperatures dropping in the evening, Doherty said visitors will stay outside as long as there is sunshine during the day.

“It has been a really fantastic summer in the city. Despite the traffic and the construction, I think everyone has had a good summer.”

Other local businesses are benefiting from the continued sunshine as well.

Airlane Golf Club is warming up to the idea of a longer golf season. Philip Obritsch, manager of the club, spent his day inspecting the greens by golfing. According to him, the course is still in good shape. He said the double-digit fall temperature has put the business earnings “above par” from previous years.