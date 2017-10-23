'Weapon of intimidation:' Halifax police charge three men wearing motorcycle gang paraphernalia

Police in Halifax say they have charged three members of a motorcycle gang with uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9, Halifax RCMP, along with Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP from Colchester and East Hants districts, were called to a disturbance at a home on Highway 224 in Upper Musquodoboit.

“As officers responded to the call, three suspects on motorcycles matching description of the suspects were located and placed under arrest without incident,” a RCMP statement released on Monday stated. “At the time, they were wearing Gatekeepers Outlaw Motorcycle Gang paraphernalia. As a result, it was seized as part of the investigation.”

Police say a fourth person was also arrested – but wasn't wearing any gang paraphernalia.

The men charged are a 37-year-old from Upper Musquodoboit, a 38-year-old from Eastern Passage, 43-year-old from Dartmouth and 46-year-old from Cow Bay.

All four have been released on conditions and are due in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 30.

“The presence of Outlaw Motorcycle Gang paraphernalia and clothing during the commission of an offence is used as a weapon of intimidation and reinforces the connection between Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and criminality,” Insp. Jason Popik, Operations Officer for the RCMP, said in a statement.