Halifax navy member charged with sexual assault

A Halifax-based member of the Royal Canadian Navy has been charged with sexual assault.

In a media release issued Tuesday, the Department of National Defence said the Canadian Forces Military Police investigation has led to the charges against Leading Seaman Darryl Ryan.

The sexual assault charges relate to two incidents that took place at CFB Borden, Ontario in September 2016. The incidents involved another member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The military said Ryan, a member with HMCS Fredericton based in Halifax, faces two counts of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act.