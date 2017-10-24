Halifax navy member charged with sexual assault
The charges relate to two incidents involving another member of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Borden in Ontario that happened in September 2016.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Halifax-based member of the Royal Canadian Navy has been charged with sexual assault.
In a media release issued Tuesday, the Department of National Defence said the Canadian Forces Military Police investigation has led to the charges against Leading Seaman Darryl Ryan.
The sexual assault charges relate to two incidents that took place at CFB Borden, Ontario in September 2016. The incidents involved another member of the Canadian Armed Forces.
The military said Ryan, a member with HMCS Fredericton based in Halifax, faces two counts of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act.
The matter is proceeding through the military justice system for possible court martial at a date and time that is not yet determined.
Most Popular
-
'It’s illegal and it’s wrong:' Desmond Cole talks about carding in Halifax
-
Men wearing outlaw motorcycle colours charged as gang violence rises: RCMP
-
Bromances blossom: Study shows millennial men love platonic mates just as much as their partners
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan