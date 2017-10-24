Halifax police look for woman wanted in multiple gas-and-dash incidents

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP have released photos of a female suspect following multiple ‘gas-and-dash’ reports across the municipality.

They are asking the public to help identify the woman, or her blue Ford Escape with stolen license plate number FDA 175.

The suspect is described to be a white woman, 20-to-30 years-old, usually wearing her dark red hair up.

The suspect has been spotted at the following locations:

· At 7:54 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Wilson’s Gas Bar at 30 Farnham Gate Road, Halifax.

· At 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Petro-Canada at 7015 Bayers Road, Halifax.

· At 10:47 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the Atlantic Superstore Gas Bar at 3627 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax.

· At 8:51 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the Ultramar at 1830 St. Margarets Bay Road, Timberlea.

· At 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the Esso at 3600 Dutch Village Road, Halifax.