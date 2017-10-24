Hearing held for Nova Scotia man charged in death of off-duty police officer

HALIFAX — A pre-trial hearing for a Halifax man accused of murdering an off-duty police officer resumed today in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the death of Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell.

Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near Halifax's Angus L. Macdonald bridge.

Evidence presented at today's hearing is covered by a publication ban.

Another pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, but defence lawyer Joel Pink says he expects those proceedings to be held in camera, which means the public will be barred from the courtroom.