More moms at City Hall: Halifax councillor says proposed bill could help

New mothers could be “one step” closer to an accessibility shift in politics if proposed NDP changes to the Halifax Charter and Municipal Government Act go ahead.

In previous years, expecting councillors would need permission from their city council to take a leave of absence during and after their pregnancy if they wished to return to office.

A new NDP bill would end mothers from having to ask permission for a “normal part of life” Meg Hodge, Kings County councillor said. Recently, she said she was surprised she was required to ask permission from the city council to take time off after having a baby.

Coun. Lisa Blackburn of District 14 is glad to see changes make politics more accessible to women and mothers.

“It’s not an easy thing to do as a woman, this certainly is one less level of bureaucracy to have to deal with when you have some many other things on the go when you’re expecting a child,” she said.

As a mother herself and only one of two female councillors for Halifax, Blackburn said young mothers in politics inspire her.

“If you are a woman who is pregnant and starting a family and also in politics, you have a stronger constitution that I ever could have… I don’t think I would have enough hours in the day to raise a family and do this job at the same time,” she said.

Blackburn said she believes the motion would encourage more women in politics.

“It’s one step to make it easier for women to hold a place in office."

While the motion is on track towards equality, Blackburn said there are societal changes that need to be made for women to access politics.