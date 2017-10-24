Motorcyclist charged with stunting after going 60 km above limit in Nova Scotia
The 43-year-old man was going 130 in a 70 zone on a highway early Monday.
A motorcyclist has been charged with stunting in Nova Scotia after going 60 kilometres over the speed limit.
According to a release, Yarmouth Rural RCMP clocked a 43-year-old man going 130 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone on Highway 3 in Pleasant Lake, just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
The driver was charged with stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his motorcycle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
Anyone who sees someone driving unsafely is asked to report it by calling RCMP at 800-803-7267, or 911.
