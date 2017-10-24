NDP bill would end councillors' need to ask permission for pregnancy leave

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia NDP has introduced legislation that would allow pregnant municipal councillors to take leave without having to ask fellow councillors for permission.

NDP MLA Claudia Chender says the province should be removing any barriers that keep women from running for office.

The bill would update the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Charter.

Chender says it would be a small step toward promoting the involvement of women in politics.

Kings County councillor Meg Hodges says she was surprised when she learned she needed to ask permission from county council to take any time off.