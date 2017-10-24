NDP bill would end councillors' need to ask permission for pregnancy leave
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia NDP has introduced legislation that would allow pregnant municipal councillors to take leave without having to ask fellow councillors for permission.
NDP MLA Claudia Chender says the province should be removing any barriers that keep women from running for office.
The bill would update the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Charter.
Chender says it would be a small step toward promoting the involvement of women in politics.
Kings County councillor Meg Hodges says she was surprised when she learned she needed to ask permission from county council to take any time off.
Hodges says asking for leave for pregnancy is a natural thing that shouldn't be left to the discretion of individual councils.
Most Popular
-
'It’s illegal and it’s wrong:' Desmond Cole talks about carding in Halifax
-
Men wearing outlaw motorcycle colours charged as gang violence rises: RCMP
-
Bromances blossom: Study shows millennial men love platonic mates just as much as their partners
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan