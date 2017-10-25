Bill shelved by Nova Scotia legislature is no attempt to hide assets:official

HALIFAX — A church official says there was nothing "nefarious" about a proposed bill to reorganize the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth that was shelved by a committee of the Nova Scotia legislature.

The local and private bills committee deferred the bill Tuesday after Halifax lawyer John McKiggan, who represents hundreds of sexual assault victims who were abused by priests, expressed concerns the bill would allow the archdiocese to divest itself of assets and place them into sub-corporations held by individual parishes.

McKiggan says that would make it harder for survivors of priest sexual abuse to be able to receive "just and fair compensation for their injuries."

But deacon Bob Britton, who is chancellor of the archdiocese, says there is no attempt to hide assets from potential legal action.

Britton says lawyers have told the church that the courts have already determined that the archdiocese and individual parishes would be responsible for any future claims of sexual abuse against it.