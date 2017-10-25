Census stats show Nova Scotians feeling 'more comfortable' identifying as Indigenous

A new Statistics Canada census report shows an overall national change in diversity and immigration, but within Nova Scotia the largest boom is with Indigenous identification.

The report from the 2016 census released on Wednesday shows a 113.5 per cent increase in those who identify with an Indigenous group when compared with the 2011 report.

Rebecca Thomas, Halifax’s poet laureate who identifies as a member of the Mi’kmaq community, said she believes the increase is happening for a number of positive reasons.

“People are feeling more comfortable to [identify as Indigenous]…they might not have checked that Indigenous box in the census in 2006, but they are feeling more confident to check that box now,” she said.

New generations are another factor in the boom.

Thomas said her Mi’kmaq community and many other Indigenous communities are a fast growing demographic.

While there are a number of positive reasons for the increase, some are wary of those identifying for the wrong reasons.

“It’s where you come from, your family, your grandparents and your history to the land,” said Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association president Cheryl Maloney.

Maloney identities as part of the Mi’kmaq community along with other First Nations communities. She said she has seen several cases across Canada of communities and individuals coming forward for the benefits, such as status cards and fishing rights.

Thomas also acknowledged those factors in the boom such as false identification for what she called “perceived benefit”, but recognizes there are also misunderstandings about Indigenous identity.

“Our education around Indigenous issues is so poorly taught. It’s getting better but we leave a lot out on what it means to be Indigenous,” Thomas explained.

Proper terms and acceptance of identity has helped identify more indigenous groups, she said.

First Nation identification increased by 69.8 per cent in Nova Scotia, and Metis and Inuit identification soared.

Nova Scotia saw a swell in Metis identification by more than 204 per cent and Inuit identification by more than 111 per cent.

Thomas cites the Qualipu community of Newfoundland as an example of the surge of pride among Indigenous groups after the government recognizes them. More accepted their Indigenous identity after their community was included as an official term.