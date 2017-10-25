Dalhousie withdraws complaint against Masuma Khan for her online post

HALIFAX — Dalhousie University is withdrawing a complaint against a student leader facing a backlash for online comments she made using profanity and criticizing "white fragility."

Arig al Shaibah, vice-provost of student affairs, says she was concerned with posts made by student Masuma Khan, which suggested supporting Indigenous protests aimed at Canada 150 celebrations and ended with hashtags "whitefragilitycankissmyass" and "whitetearsarentsacred."

But al Shaibah says the university is withdrawing the complaint for three reasons.

In a message to the Dalhousie community, she says the university's code of conduct may not place two core institutional values — freedom of speech and the prevention of demeaning and intimidating behaviour — in sufficient and proper context.

In addition, al Shaibah says the case has prompted the university to examine ways to resolve the complaint outside of the regular senate disciplinary process.