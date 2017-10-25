Four charged after police find guns in Eastern Passage home

Four people are facing weapons charges after police searched a home in Eastern Passage this past weekend.

In a news release on Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said they searched the home in Eastern Passage on Sunday afternoon, and found a handgun, a rifle and ammunition.

Victor Brandon Westlake, 27, Marlon Ryan Westlake, 18, Rubina Westlake, 58, and Adrian Paul Westlake, 54, are all charged with careless storage of a firearm, unsafe storage, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Victor Brandon Westlake is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order. He’s been held in custody and is due back in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.