Four charged after police find guns in Eastern Passage home
Nova Scotia RCMP said they searched the home in Eastern Passage on Sunday afternoon, and found a handgun, a rifle and ammunition.
Four people are facing weapons charges after police searched a home in Eastern Passage this past weekend.
Victor Brandon Westlake, 27, Marlon Ryan Westlake, 18, Rubina Westlake, 58, and Adrian Paul Westlake, 54, are all charged with careless storage of a firearm, unsafe storage, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.
Victor Brandon Westlake is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order. He’s been held in custody and is due back in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
The other three charged appeared in court on Monday and have been released. They’ll be back in court in November.