Halifax police investigating after $12,000 worth of equipment stolen from business

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying thieves who stole more than $12,000 worth of equipment from a Lower Sackville business.

In a media release Wednesday, Halifax RCMP said they’re investigating the theft from a business on Sackville Drive that occurred sometime before last Friday.

Police said thieves entered a fenced compound and stole the following items:

Honda Sand Blower

Two Husquavarna Lawn Mowers

Gas mini dumper (unknown make)

Wood splitter (unknown make)

RCMP are encouraging business owners to take steps to help prevent them from becoming victims of property crime. This includes ensuring properties are well lit and that fencing is secure and checked on a daily basis.