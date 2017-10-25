Halifax police seek suspect they say stabbed woman, tried to steal her purse

Police are turning to the public for any information after a woman was punched in the face, stabbed and robbed last month.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said they responded to a robbery with a weapon at 2327 Brunswick Street on Sep. 29 at about 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect tried to take a 55-year-old woman’s purse, punched her in the face and stabbed her in the hand with what she believed to be a needle before fleeing the scene down the stairwell. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a thin build, about 5’10” tall, with a goatee and black tattoos on his knuckles. During the robbery, he was reported wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and a baseball cap worn backwards.