Bill would have all Nova Scotia municipalities name employees with six-figure salaries

A proposed bill would require all municipalities in Nova Scotia to follow Halifax’s lead and disclose which public employees make six-figure salaries.

PC MLA and critic for Municipal Affairs, Brad Johns (most recently a HRM councillor), introduced a bill in the legislature Tuesday that would require all municipalities to identify employees who earn $100,000 or more per year.

HRM started releasing their own list in 2016.

“It’s important this information is available for taxpayers because it increases accountability and confidence,” Johns said in a release.

“It’s a responsible and common-sense policy to have in place. Taxpayers deserve to know.”