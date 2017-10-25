Bill would have all Nova Scotia municipalities name employees with six-figure salaries
The bill introduced Tuesday by PC MLA and former Halifax councillor Brad Johns would bring the province in line with HRM.
A proposed bill would require all municipalities in Nova Scotia to follow Halifax’s lead and disclose which public employees make six-figure salaries.
PC MLA and critic for Municipal Affairs, Brad Johns (most recently a HRM councillor), introduced a bill in the legislature Tuesday that would require all municipalities to identify employees who earn $100,000 or more per year.
HRM started releasing their own list in 2016.
“It’s important this information is available for taxpayers because it increases accountability and confidence,” Johns said in a release.
“It’s a responsible and common-sense policy to have in place. Taxpayers deserve to know.”
Johns said since teachers, provincial public-sector workers and Nova Scotia Health Authority employees all disclose their salaries there’s "no reason" municipalities shouldn't do the same.