Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an alleged assault between an off-duty male RCMP officer and a woman known to him.

In a media release Nova Scotia RCMP said at 12:30 p.m. last Friday, Colchester District RCMP received a report of a domestic dispute at a home in Bible Hill.

After determining the matter involved an allegation of domestic violence, RCMP officers referred the matter to the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

The male was taken into custody by RCMP and turned over to SiRT investigators who released him on conditions later that day.

No charges have been laid and the matter is under investigation.