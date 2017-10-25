Nova Scotia police investigating after shots fired at a home

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find who’s responsible for shooting at a home while people were inside.

In a media release Wednesday, police said sometime after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning RCMP and Truro Police Services responded to a complaint of gunshots fired at a residence on Coach Road in Millbrook.

At the time, four adults and an infant were inside the home. The front door sustained damage. No one was injured.

The RCMP’s police dog service and its forensic identification section helped with the investigation.