Ottawa responsible for inquiry into military murder-suicide:Nova Scotia premier

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he believes the responsibility for an inquiry into the death of Afghan war veteran Lionel Desmond and three of his family members rests with Ottawa.

McNeil made the comment in the legislature Wednesday in response to a question from Opposition Leader Jamie Baillie, who noted that Ottawa doesn't seem interested in carrying one out.

Desmond shot and killed his mother, wife and daughter before taking his own life earlier this year in a rural community near Antigonish, N.S.

Desmond's sisters, Cassandra and Diane Desmond, journeyed to Ottawa last week to get answers from federal officials but say they were largely ignored.

Federal officials insisted the decision on whether to call an inquiry rests solely with the Nova Scotia medical examiner's office.