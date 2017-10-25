Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected

Enjoy the last bit of sunshine while it lasts.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Halifax ahead of heavy rain and strong winds expected to sweep through Halifax Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weather agency said a low pressure system developing near Cape Cod on Thursday will intensify as it tracks north. A cold front associated with the system is expected to track across mainland Nova Scotia on Thursday night into Friday morning.

While there’s some uncertainty about the timing and intensity of the system, Environment Canada said there is a possibility of wind and rainfall warnings being issued.