About half of drivers in Nova Scotia have hit or nearly hit a large animal: survey

As a driver, how do you react to wildlife darting out into the road?

A new national survey released Thursday indicates one in four Nova Scotia drivers aren’t confident they know how to avoid a collision with a large animal.

In addition, 82 per cent believe better public education about how to react to wildlife on the road is needed to help prevent collisions leading to injuries and fatalities.

The State Farm Canada national survey revealed the following about Nova Scotians and their collisions with wildlife:

•40 per cent of Nova Scotians surveyed have hit a small animal on the road while driving

•Almost half have either hit or nearly hit a large animal while driving

•43 per cent have hit a large animal and had damage to their car

In a media release, State Farm Canada said those in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland as well as drivers in the prairie provinces are the most confident when faced with wildlife and feel as though they could appropriately respond.

State Farm Canada said drivers from these regions have also had the most interactions with animals while driving.

The most likely time to encounter wildlife is at dusk or dawn, in October and November, and on two-lane rural highways with speeds of 80 km/h or more.