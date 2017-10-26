Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: From creepy to Christmas

Hal-Con Halloween Street Parade: Get your costumes ready and join the 5th annual Hal-Con Halloween parade marching through downtown Halifax this Saturday at 11 a.m. Everything starts and ends at the Halifax Central Library. There are prizes!

Downtown Dartmouth Halloween Spooktacular: The free fun starts at 11 a.m. with a family costume parade at Ferry Terminal Park and winds down with a Halloween parking lot party at Victoria/Portland. The Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission event runs rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Holiday Bliss: While some will be getting their ghost on this weekend, Christmas craft lovers can get a head start on their holiday shopping at Bedford’s Lions Den this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the craft market is a donation to the Halifax Shoe Box Project.

First Annual Bounce Fest: Enjoy bouncy castles, games, Beaver Tails, a petting zoo, adult trikes and much more in Lower Sackville’s Acadia Park. Some venues require cash, some are free, and others will require purchase of a $10 bracelet. The fun fest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.